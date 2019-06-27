Two killed after dirt bikes collide head-on near Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people were killed in a dirt bike crash Wednesday night near Loris.
According to Cpl. Judd Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on Southern Crest Drive.
A dirt bike was traveling south on Southern Crest Drive when the it struck another dirt bike that was traveling north in the southbound lane head-on, Jones said.
Both dirt bike drivers were pronounced dead on scene, according to Jones. He added they were not wearing helmets.
SCHP is investigating.
