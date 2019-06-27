Two killed after dirt bikes collide head-on near Loris

Two killed after dirt bikes collide head-on near Loris
FOX19 NOW/file
By WMBF News Staff | June 27, 2019 at 5:11 AM EDT - Updated June 27 at 5:11 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people were killed in a dirt bike crash Wednesday night near Loris.

According to Cpl. Judd Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on Southern Crest Drive.

A dirt bike was traveling south on Southern Crest Drive when the it struck another dirt bike that was traveling north in the southbound lane head-on, Jones said.

Both dirt bike drivers were pronounced dead on scene, according to Jones. He added they were not wearing helmets.

SCHP is investigating.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.