Two charged after teens robbed at gunpoint, report says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people have been charged in connection to an armed robbery over the weekend in Myrtle Beach.
According to a Myrtle Beach police report, the victims were driving in the area of Myrtle Street Saturday night when they were approached by two of the suspects and robbed at gunpoint.
The report states personal items, including a chain and watch, were stolen during the robbery.
According to police, the four victims were all between the ages of 16 and 18.
Jose Alexander Campos-Dominguez, 18, is charged with four counts of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Cristina Ivonn Gutierrez, 17, is charged with armed robbery.
Myrtle Beach police records show an 18-year-old man is in custody listed under the same case number, however his name is not listed in the report. A fourth suspect, a 17-year-old girl, is listed in the report as a suspect but she does not appear in county or city booking records.
As of Thursday morning, Campos-Dominguez and Gutierrez remain behind bars at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
