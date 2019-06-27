Suspect Search: Woman claims man broke his cast while beating her

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Police are trying to find Shanon R. Green.
Earlier this month authorities responded to an assault in Horry County. The victim said she and the suspect were having an argument when the victim said Green started to push her. At one point she called him a racial slur, causing Green to allegedly start punching her. She saud Green had a cast on his hand which broke off during the assault.
The victim said she tried to call police but Green took her phone and threw it. She later got a hold of her daughter who took her to the hospital. Officers could not find Green.
Green is charged with second-degree domestic violence. He’s 39 years old with a last known address of Coastal Oaks Drive in Conway.
Horry County Police are also looking for Teddrick Durell Huggins.
Earlier this month the victim came to the Horry County Central Precinct to report a breach of trust.
The victim says eight months ago Huggins and that victim agreed that he could use the victim’s vehicle as long as the he made the vehicle and insurance payments.
Two months ago the victim alleges Huggins stopped making vehicle payments and stopped answering phone calls. That victim has also received multiple toll violation fees in the mail from other states for that vehicle.
Teddrick Durell Huggins is charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent of $10,000 dollars or more. .
He’s 24 years old with a last known address of Horseshoe Road in Conway.
