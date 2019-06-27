Report: Fight over pool game leads to shots fired in parking lot of Socastee area bar

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are searching for the person who opened fire in the parking lot of a Socastee area bar, hitting multiple vehicles and the bar itself.
Horry County police responded just before 11 p.m. Tuesday to the Sun-Up Bar and Grille on Socastee Boulevard.
A witness told police he was trying to calm down a “volatile situation” between the suspect and another man over a game of pool.
The witness said the suspect left the bar after the altercation, got into a vehicle and drove off.
But the vehicle came back a short time later and someone fired numerous shots in the parking lot, hitting several vehicles and the Sun-Up Bar and Grille’s building, according to the police report.
There were no reported injuries at the scene.
Police located the vehicle involved in the incident and also gathered information from video surveillance, vehicle registration and a DMV photo.
Officers have not been able to make contact with the possible suspect in the case. No arrests have been made.
