Rangers warn about risks of disturbing nesting sea turtles along Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sea turtle nesting is booming in the Palmetto State.
More than 5,000 nests have been reported so far this season and 15 are already on the Myrtle Beach coastline.
While they are fascinating to look at, don’t disrupt them in any way.
They are considered endangered or threatened species and are protected until federal law. People who harass or touch the creatures can face jail time or fines up to $15,000. So far, no fines were given out this year in South Carolina but there were reports of harassment.
Disturbing the sea turtles will cause them to shift their path and risk the life of the turtle and future turtles.
“She might turn around and do what we call a false crawl and that means she is not gonna lay eggs at that time. She could false crawl repeated times throughout the night or through the next couple nights and eventually she will do one of two things. She will lay the eggs in a good spot or she will eventually drop the eggs in the ocean and that’s that,” said Park Ranger Ann Wilson
Each beach has a different form of protection for the turtles, depending on the major type of predator. Here in Myrtle Beach the main predators are people and lights.
There are simple ways to help. Wilson said filling in holes, smashing sandcastles before leaving, picking up chairs and umbrellas, turning off lights when not in use and picking up trash will eliminate obstacles for the turtles.
“There are so many predators to sea turtles and that’s why it’s so important that we do our part to help them out so that if they can avoid all those predators, fish and those sharks in the ocean that they are not going to get stopped by a piece of trash, a fishing line or a hole,” said Wilson.
Wilson said there is one sea turtle that lives along our coast that’s 75 years old and still laying eggs, which is proof that the community’s positive impact can last for years.
Sea turtle nesting season in South Carolina goes until October.
