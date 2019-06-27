Police release sketch of man wanted for criminal sexual conduct around 4th Ave N in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach police have released a sketch of a man wanted for criminal sexual conduct.
According to information from the city, the incident happened in the surf at 4th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach on June 25 around 9:30 p.m.
The victim said the man spoke with a southern accent and was described as a white male standing about 5-foot-5 with dirty blonde hair. He was also said to be skinny and very tan.
According to authorities, the man is possibly in his 30s and staying around 4th Avenue North.
Anyone with information is asked to call North Myrtle Beach Det. Joe Keister at (843) 280-5511.
