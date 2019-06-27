No injuries reported after early morning fire in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews responded to a house fire Thursday morning in Loris.
According to an online post from Horry County Fire Rescue, a call came out at about 4:30 a.m. for a fire at 3691 Liberty Street.
Lt. Robert Rudelitch with the Loris Fire Department said fire was coming through the roof when crews arrived on scene.
As of about 5:30 a.m., the fire is under control.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.
