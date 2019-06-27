New dock diving facility to host future dog competition

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - It’s time to get your tail wagging for a new type of competition this summer, featuring some four-legged athletes.
Dock Diving has made it’s way to the South Stand in Pawleys Island and is expected to make a huge splash.
In two-months, dozens of dogs and their trainers will compete in the South Strand’s inaugural Dock Diving competition at Benji’s Bed and Breakfast in Pawleys Island.
“There was nothing around in the area and I was interested in having the dogs jump so it was either go to Raleigh, North Carolina or build your own,” said Charlotte Troy, owner of Benji’s Bed and Breakfast.
Which is exactly what Charlotte did.
“The dogs love it, we get very excited when we see them jumping in the water, so we know we’re going to have a lot of fun,” said Troy.
In August, Troy will host her first Dock Diving competition with the North America Diving Dogs, who put on events throughout the country.
“At any event you can have 50 to 200 dogs coming into town for the weekend and those people are looking for a place to stay, eat and shop,” said Steve Mize, director of North America Diving Dogs.
The entire project cost around $40,000 and took two years to complete.
Trainer Rick Haulbrook is already preparing several dogs for competition.
“It has to be inside the dog to get a good dock diving dog, other than that it’s a lot of work in time,” said Haulbrook.
The sport became popular in the early 2000s and has been featured on ESPN.
Dogs of all different breeds are scored on distance and height of their jump.
"Wouldn't that be cool if we could do something like that here in Pawleys and get all these beautiful dogs who love to jump into it," said Troy.
Aside from competition Troy plans to use the pool to rehabilitate handicap dogs like Brutus who lost use of his back legs several years ago.
“If I could get him walking, and the water will help him, that would be immensely pleasurable to me,” said Troy.
The facility already has dogs in Florence, Charleston and Myrtle Beach eager for the inaugural dock diving competition on August 31.
"Oh I think it'll grow immensely,” said Troy.
With this new facility in their own back yard, Troy and Haulbrook hope to continue training dogs for more competitions throughout the country.
Benji’s will hold an open house on Saturday, June 29th from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. to show off the dock diving facility.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.