Murrells Inlet General Store brings life to historical location

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - It has been said, the road in life will always lead you home again, which is exactly where the path led Murrells Inlet General Store owner Jennifer Watkins.
Watkins grew up in Murrells Inlet and has brought back a touch of history to a place her family has always called home.
“I’ve loved the general store always, wherever I go, I go to the general store. There’s always unique items and cool people there that can tell you about the area,” said Watkins.
However, Watkins was having a hard time finding a local general store in near the Marsh Walk, so she opened one herself.
Watkins returned to her hometown of Murrells Inlet last year and has restored new life into a pillar of Murrells Inlet history, the old Strickland’s Grocery.
“I had always seen the pictures of Strickland‘s Grocery from when I was a little girl and when I saw the space I envisioned what it could be as a general store,” said Watkins.
The store offers an array of items, such as sandwiches, art work and even treats for those four-legged friends.
But for some, the store offers more than what you buy at the cash register.
The Murrells Inlet General Store brought back a lot of memories for Carolyn Altman who grew up behind the old grocery store.
“We’d walk down here to catch the bus. And two things I really remember was coming down here to get a cone of grape ice cream and grape bubblegum,” said resident Carolyn Altman.
Watkins herself has deep family roots in Murrells Inlet. Her grandfather Clarence Morse, also known as Clam Daddy, opened the first oyster roast on the Marsh. A place her mother Ginger Watkins worked at just right down the road where Morse Park currently sits.
“I love that the local people have this to come to and the entire community has embraced Jennifer,” said Ginger Watkins.
Even a table from her grandfather’s old restaurant sits proudly inside the store
“You can feel how many oysters have gone through that table, my grandfather served oysters, clam chowder, and hush puppies that was it,” said Watkins.
“It’s a very old table and my dad is the one who thought of this hole for the oysters so my father would be very proud,” said Ginger.
Whether its shopping, sitting down for a quick lunch or just meeting up with the locals, Watkins’ store offers something new, while preserving a part of her hometown’s past.
“I think that the history draws people in too and I like to think we can offer the same hospitality that Strickland’s did for so many years,” said Watkins,
Local entrepreneurs have also partnered with Watkins to sell their products at the general store which is just a few minutes from where her grandfather’s restaurant sat for several decades.
The general store will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Monday.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.