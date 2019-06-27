Missing man connected to unsolved 2012 homicide could be in Pee Dee, police say

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WMBF) – Police in Charlottesville, Va., are looking for a missing man connected to a 2012 unsolved homicide who may be in the Pee Dee.
According to a press release from the Charlottesville Police Department, a missing person’s report for 28-year-old Erik McFadden was filed June 26 at his mother’s request.
McFadded is listed as a “critical person of interest” in the unsolved death of 19-year-old Dashad “Sage” Smith, a 19-year-old transgender teenager who disappeared on Nov. 20, 2012, according to the CPD.
Detectives reportedly spoke briefly with McFadden after Smith’s disappearance but he failed to show up for a scheduled interview with police and left town. He has not been seen or heard from since.
McFadden and Smith were acquaintances who planned to meet the evening of Nov. 20, 2012, the release stated. Then, Smith disappeared and detectives believe McFadden was the last person to see him.
Smith’s case was reclassified from a missing person’s case to a homicide in November 2016 and it remains unsolved, according to Charlottesville police.
McFadden is believed to have traveled to, and could be living in, Lake City and Columbia in South Carolina; Baltimore and Joppa in Maryland; New York City; Rochester, N.Y.; and Atlanta. He could potentially be in unknown locations on the west coast, the release stated.
A $10,000 reward is being offered through CrimeStoppers, and an additional $10,000 reward is being matched by the city of Charlottesville for information leading to an arrest in Smith’s case.
Anyone with details on McFadden’s disappearance or Smith’s homicide case are asked to call (434) 977-3381 or the CrimeStoppers tipline at (434) 977-4000.
