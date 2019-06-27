Men, women ride hundreds of miles to honor fallen first responders from the Carolinas

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - More than 30 men and women crossed the South Carolina state line and found themselves on Wednesday in Marion County, marking the halfway point of a 600-mile journey to honor fallen first responders.
Though they face mental and physical struggle along this journey, they said it’s nothing like the struggle the families of fallen first responders face every day.
“I lost my wife January 2, 2017, in an automobile accident,” said Freddie Dimmery.
Amy Dimmery was a firefighter for the Marion Rural Fire Department. Amy and Freddie Dimmery responded to a car accident and when they left, they were involved in an accident of their own.
“My wife died right there in the car beside me," Freddie said. "It took everything I had to take care of my kids. To heal from my injuries.”
Along with Amy, the Carolina Brotherhood is riding in honor of 16 other men, women and K-9′s that lost their lives in the line of duty in 2017 across the Carolinas.
A father-son duo who have been a part of this ride since it began in 2012 said they aren’t the heroes in this story, the men and women who’ve lost their lives are.
“We’re messengers here, it’s what we are and we’re remembering our comrades,” Binghan Hefner, a Carolina Brotherhood member, said.
“We’re suffering physically for the families that are suffering every day emotionally,” said Hunter Hefner, a member of the Carolina Brotherhood.
Though the men and women riding didn’t have a one-on-one relationship with most of the people they’re riding for, they said that the word “Brotherhood” on their shirt explains exactly why they’re doing what they do.
“In this field, we’re doing it because we have a passion to,” said Binghan. “So when we lose our life, you can say it’s an honor because you’re serving the community, you’re serving the country and you’re doing what you were called to do.”
“Your firefighters, police officers don’t usually get recognized unless something bad happens to them and I think that needs to change," said Freddie.
The riders will embark on the final 300 miles Thursday morning, making a stop in Darlington.
Over the last 8 years, the ride has raised more than $100,000.
You can track the progress of the bikers by clicking here.
