Higher salt, lower algae making Myrtle Beach waters appear so blue

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – It’s not the Caribbean, but we can understand the confusion!
Many people have been noticing how clear and blue the Atlantic Ocean has been looking along Myrtle Beach’s shores.
WMBF First Alert Meteorologist Sean Bailey said a combination of higher salt levels and lower levels of algae and sediment are making the water appear more tropical-like.
According to information from Coastal Carolina University, these levels are a result of wind over the continental shelf that has been bringing marine waters closer to the Grand Strand’s shoreline.
