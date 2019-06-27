Florence man charged in chase, crash on S.C. 544

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence man remained in jail Thursday morning after being booked Wednesday for leading troopers on a chase on U.S. 501 and crashing near S.C. 544, authorities say.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins, Jeremiah Bo McCray is the suspect charged in that crash. Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state the 31-year-old is charged with failure to stop for a blue light, hit and run involving property damage, driving without a license and violation of the seatbelt law.
Collins previously said on Tuesday a trooper was trying to pull the driver over on U.S. 501 near Gardner Lacy Road for traffic violations when the chase began.
The crash happened at S.C. 544 and Myrtle Ridge Drive after the suspect’s vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree, according to Collins.
He added the driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
