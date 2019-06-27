First Alert: Temperatures remain warm, humidity returns for the end of the week

As we head into Friday, Saturday and Sunday, we will see the humidity and mugginess only increase. Highs will climb into the mid-upper 90s inland with the upper 80s turning into the lower 90s for the coast. While the temperatures much warmer, it's the feels like temperature that will be the drastic change. Once again, a nice sea breeze should try to set up for the afternoon hours along the coast for anyone trying to enjoy the sand.