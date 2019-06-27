First Alert: Temperatures remain warm, humidity returns for the end of the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a brief break from the humidity, it will return for the next seven days as the winds begin to shift across the Carolinas. While today still will not be miserable, the humidity will be more noticeable than Wednesday.
Highs will climb into the upper 80s along the coast with the mid 90s inland. The humidity will make temperatures are times feel up to five degrees warmer than what they actually are for the afternoon hours. If you're headed to the beach, a nice breeze should kick in by the afternoon to help keep you cooler than areas inland.
As we head into Friday, Saturday and Sunday, we will see the humidity and mugginess only increase. Highs will climb into the mid-upper 90s inland with the upper 80s turning into the lower 90s for the coast. While the temperatures much warmer, it's the feels like temperature that will be the drastic change. Once again, a nice sea breeze should try to set up for the afternoon hours along the coast for anyone trying to enjoy the sand.
While an isolated or stray shower cannot be ruled out for the next couple of days, the better chances don’t arrive until next week. Of course, for any weekend plans, be sure to keep the WMBF First Alert Weather App handy.
