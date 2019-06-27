FIRST ALERT: Hot summer weekend on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Summertime heat and humidity will continue through the weekend with very little in the way of rain.
Sunshine stays put through today, as temperatures climb into the upper 80s along the coast and lower 90s inland. The heat index won’t be miserable, but it will become more noticeable in the afternoon as the “feels like” temperatures reach well into the 90s.
Hot and increasingly humid weather will continue through the weekend. Saturday will see sunny skies and afternoon temperatures once again ranging from near 90 at the beach to the lower 90s across the Pee Dee.
Heat will start to increase even more on Sunday as Grand Strand temperatures climb into the lower 90s and the Pee Dee reaches the middle 90s. Increasing humidity will accompany the heat and push the heat index to around 100 degrees. A stray storm or two will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening although most areas will stay dry.
Heat and humidity will continue to build through next week and the 4th of July. Daytime temperatures will reach the lower to middle 90s at the beach and upper 90s inland. High humidity will keep the afternoon heat index between 100 and 104 each afternoon. Nights will be muggy with overnight readings only dropping into the middle and upper 70s.
Most areas will stay dry next week with just a stray afternoon storm or two possible by Wednesday and Thursday.
