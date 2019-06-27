First Alert: Drought conditions continue, no significant rainfall in the next seven days

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The new drought monitor was just released and parts of the area have been downgraded. The new update takes abnormally dry conditions out of some of our counties and downgrades parts of Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties to abnormally dry conditions. Here’s a look at last week’s map below. It kept the moderate drought for southern coastal Horry County. Inland areas of Horry County were also included in that Moderate drought which continued into parts of Marion, Florence, Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties.