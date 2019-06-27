First Alert: Drought conditions continue, no significant rainfall in the next seven days

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The new drought monitor was just released and parts of the area have been downgraded. The new update takes abnormally dry conditions out of some of our counties and downgrades parts of Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties to abnormally dry conditions. Here’s a look at last week’s map below. It kept the moderate drought for southern coastal Horry County. Inland areas of Horry County were also included in that Moderate drought which continued into parts of Marion, Florence, Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties.
Here's a look at the new outlook below. Notice how the coastal areas did not change in the new update. Myrtle Beach and areas south are still in a moderate drought along with inland Horry County.
It’s important to note that this map was made based on the data up until Tuesday, June 25th. This does not include the dry conditions we experienced on Wednesday. With very little rain in the next seven days, it will be important to see how this looks next week.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.