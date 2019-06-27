Deputies hunt for man wanted in attempted murder case

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Robeson County deputies are searching for a man who is wanted on several charges including first-degree murder.
Deputies were called around 10:15 p.m. Monday to the 70 block of Merlin Drive in Pembroke where they found a man with injuries to his head. Authorities said he had been grazed by a bullet.
Investigators determined that 36-year-old Harvey Locklear Jr. fired the shot. They said Locklear and the victim had gotten into a fight before the shooting.
Locklear faces charges of attempted murder, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a weapon within an enclosure and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Anyone with information on Locklear’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.
