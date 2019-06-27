Authorities still searching for missing man after his vehicle found in Florence County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities made a major discovery in the case of a man who has been missing for weeks.
Terris Parson from Cheraw was last seen on June 2.
His 2010 Buick LaCrosse was located on Wednesday in Florence County, but Parson still has not been found.
It’s not clear exactly where Parson’s car was located.
“His family and friends are extremely worried about Terris and we really need your help,” Cheraw Police Department said in a social media post.
Anyone with information on Parson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective James “Jack” Henderson at 843-537-7868.
