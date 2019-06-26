Tensions run high at outset of Horry County Council meeting to interview administrator candidates

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The opening minutes were tense during the Horry County Council’s special-called meeting to interview the five candidates for the county administrator position.
As soon as the meeting got underway, councilman Johnny Vaught made a motion to go into executive session, despite the plan being to interview the candidates out in the open.
Following Vaught’s motion, there was a back-and-forth between him and chairman Johnny Gardner on the issue.
Vaught argued there are many questions council members could ask that wouldn’t be appropriate to ask in a public setting.
A vote was held on the board and the motion to go into executive session passed 10-2, with Gardner and fellow council member Al Allen voting in opposition. The interviews are currently taking place in executive session.
The few members of the public in attendance started saying “Shame” and asked where the transparency is as council members were walking away.
Allen said to the crowd that there are some council members who don’t want the public to know what’s going on.
