Temporary swimming advisory in place at 15th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control has issued a temporary swim advisory at the public access point at 15th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach.
Officials detected that bacteria levels in the area are above state and federal standards in the area, and swimming is not advised.
The swimming advisory is not a beach closing and does not affect the entire beach.
It’s safe to wade, collect shells and fish, but it’s advised that people in the water refrain from swallowing it, and people with open wounds or compromised immune systems should avoid contact with the water.
Temporary swimming advisories typically last a few days and are lifted once follow-up water sampling shows bacteria levels have returned to normal.
