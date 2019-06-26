SUV flips on its roof during crash; SCHP investigating

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash where an SUV had flipped on its roof.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol traffic website shows the crash happened just before 11 a.m. at S.C. 544 and Singleton Ridge Road.
There are injuries involved in the crash.
A viewer submitted video and pictures as they passed by the crash. It shows the SUV on its roof and a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper responding to the crash.
WMBF News has reached out to the South Carolina Highway Patrol to gather more information on what led up to the crash and how many people were injured.
