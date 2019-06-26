Sisters stumble upon arrowhead on Cherry Grove Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two sisters made an interesting discovery during their walk on Cherry Grove Beach.
Joan and Donna from Little River told WMBF News they were searching the sand on Tuesday for shark teeth when Donna spotted something black.
She thought it was a shark tooth but it turned out to be an arrowhead.
If you discover a shark’s tooth or arrowhead on the beach, we would love to see it! Send the picture to pics@wmbfnews.com and tell us where you found it and your story behind it.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.