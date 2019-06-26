SCHP: Driver expected to be charged following chase, crash on S.C. 544

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A driver is expected to be charged after a chase in Horry County ended in a crash near S.C. 544 Tuesday afternoon, according to officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
SCHP Cpl. Sonny Collins said a trooper was trying to pull the driver over on U.S. 501 near Gardner Lacy Road for traffic violations when the chase began.
The crash happened at S.C. 544 and Myrtle Ridge Drive after the suspect’s vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree, according to Collins.
He added the driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The person had not been booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, although charges are expected upon the suspect’s release, according to Collins.
Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman Tony Casey previously said crews responded to multiple non-life-threatening injuries at the scene of the crash.
