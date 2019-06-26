Referendum vote in Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire District will happen in July

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Voters in one Grand Strand fire district will head to the polls in July to decide on whether or not to raise taxes to support a new ambulance and employee raises.
According to a post on the Murrells Inlet Garden City Professional Firefighters Association’s Facebook page, the referendum vote will take place on July 16.
If passed, a five-point millage increase will begin in 2020. Those additional funds, according to district officials, will help raise salaries, add staffing and bring in another paramedic ambulance.
“With this it will help the citizens we serve everyday!” the post stated.
District officials want that new ambulance manned around the clock, which would constitute three shifts that include a paramedic and a firefighter EMT, MIGC board of directors chairman George Oldroyd previously said.
