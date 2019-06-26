Potential trial dates announced to resolve remaining lawsuits involving deceased Horry Co. detective

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Potential trial dates were announced to settle two remaining lawsuits involving the late former Horry County police detective Allen Large.
Online documents show the “Jane Doe 3” and “Jane Doe 4” cases could either start Aug. 26, Sept. 3 or Sep 9. The cases were expected to start in July, however two key experts will be on vacation with their families. Officials say both trials are expected to last about a week.
Large, who died on Jan. 10, 2018, worked for the Horry County Police Department from 1988 through July 31, 2015, when he was fired for sexual harassment, according to county records.
Large denied sexually assaulting anyone, though he admitted to asking rape and domestic violence victims if they wanted to make money by participating in “catfighting” bouts between scantily-clad or nude women that are recorded on video.
