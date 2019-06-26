43-year-old man dies in motorcycle crash on S.C. 707

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcycle driver who was killed in a crash Wednesday on S.C. 707.
According to Horry County deputy coroner Michelle McSpadden, 43-year-old Anggelos Georgakopoulos died from injuries sustained in the wreck at a local hospital. She added Georgakopoulos was originally from the Bronx, N.Y. but had been living in the Myrtle Beach area.
According to Cpl. Judd Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on S.C. 707 and the driver of a 2019 Jeep was making a left turn from Laurel Woods Drive when the two vehicles collided.
Jones said Georgakopoulos was not wearing a helmet.
