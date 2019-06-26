North Myrtle Beach says Horry County has ‘no authority’ to collect hospitality tax

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The back-and-forth between Horry County and municipalities involving the hospitality tax continues to grow.
Horry County announced on Tuesday that it intends to continue to collect hospitality fees and taxes from unincorporated areas of the county and all municipalities, except for the City of Myrtle Beach.
“The County’s ‘Hospitality Fee’ collection within the City of Myrtle Beach is being temporally (sic) suspended, but may be re-activated in the future as a result of pending litigation,” the county said in a statement.
On Friday Judge William Seals Jr. denied Horry County’s motion for a preliminary injunction to keep the city from collecting or enforcing any new fees and granted the city’s motion to not pay a 1.5% hospitality fee to the county as a lawsuit moves through the court system.
The city filed a lawsuit against Horry County, saying the county illegally collected hospitality tax money without its consent.
“Businesses situated or completing sales subject to these fees within the unincorporated areas of the county and all municipalities except the City of Myrtle Beach are required to continue to collect and remit to Horry County,” according to a statement sent out by Horry County.
But North Myrtle Beach said the county has no authority to collect taxes from them and it’s a clear violation of the law.
Officials said North Myrtle Beach is included in the recent court order that was issued on Friday.
“The same Court order identified the plaintiff as ‘City of Myrtle Beach, For Itself and a Class of Similarly Situated Plaintiffs,’ which clearly includes municipalities in Horry County,” North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling said in a statement.
The City of North Myrtle Beach goes on to say it will collect full hospitality tax and accommodations tax in its jurisdiction and will be seeking immediate ‘legal recourse.’
