North Myrtle Beach must pay $30,000 to replace nearly 150 stolen road signs

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The City of North Myrtle Beach has to a pay a hefty price tag for stolen road signs.
City officials said 148 road signs were stolen in June and it will cost the city around $30,000 to replace them.
The signs were stolen in multiple parts of North Myrtle Beach but majority of them took place in the Cherry Grove area.
City spokesperson Pat Dowling said most of the thefts happened over the course of one weekend with 100 signs disappearing and the remainder of them were taken in the following days.
He said this behavior is not unusual for the month of June and will die down in July. The city will begin to replace these signs after July 4th.
Authorities said what’s different about this amount of stolen signs is the violators seem to be working in groups and using power tools to remove the signs quickly.
“It was definitely an anomaly in terms of sign theft and we are looking at it in a number of vantage points,” said Dowling.
Residents and visitors are concerned about the number of missing road signs in North Myrtle Beach. A few homeowners and tourists told WMBF News they have noticed more road signs missing this year than previous years.
“I think it’s terrible. If someone gets killed and you have moved that sign then you are reliable for that death,” said Cherry Grove homeowner Cheryl Robertson.
The city added 10 to 15 road signs several days ago and two of the replacement signs were stolen. Police are investigating and have leads but that information isn’t been shared at this time.
