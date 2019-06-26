Myrtle Beach seeks to find Horry County in contempt of judge’s order regarding hospitality fees

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Attorneys for Myrtle Beach are asking a judge to hold Horry County in contempt of court for violating a June 21 ruling favoring the city in the on-going dispute over hospitality fees.
On Friday, Judge William Seals Jr. denied Horry County’s motion for a preliminary injunction to keep the city from collecting or enforcing any new fees and granted the city’s motion to not pay a 1.5% hospitality fee to the county as a lawsuit moves through the court system.
In the motion filed Wednesday, city attorneys said Horry County is in violation of that order after a memo was sent Tuesday to the public, municipalities and members of the media that stated the county intends to continue to collect hospitality fees and taxes from unincorporated areas and all municipalities, except for the city of Myrtle Beach.
The city is requesting a judge require the county to issue a public retraction stating the 1.5% hospitality fee not be collected as Myrtle Beach’s lawsuit against Horry County continues.
Earlier this year, the city of Myrtle Beach filed suit against Horry County, saying the county illegally collected hospitality tax money without its consent.
“Businesses situated or completing sales subject to these fees within the unincorporated areas of the county and all municipalities except the City of Myrtle Beach are required to continue to collect and remit to Horry County,” according to a statement sent out by Horry County.
On Tuesday, North Myrtle Beach officials said the county has no authority to collect taxes from them and it’s a clear violation of the law.
“The same Court order identified the plaintiff as ‘City of Myrtle Beach, For Itself and a Class of Similarly Situated Plaintiffs,’ which clearly includes municipalities in Horry County,” North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling said in a previous statement.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.