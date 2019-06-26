Man charged with six counts of attempted murder after shooting in Aynor area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have arrested and charged a 19-year-old Horry County man following a shooting that happened Tuesday evening in the Aynor area.
Online records from the Horry County Public Index state Dalton Tanner Hardee was charged with six counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He remains behind bars under no bond after being booked shortly after 12 a.m. Wednesday, according to information from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
A second person, 20-year-old Ashley Brooke Allen, was charged with accessory before the fact to a felony. She was booked into J. Reuben Long just after 1 a.m. Wednesday and was still behind bars as of 2:20 p.m., according to jail records.
A report from the Horry County Police Department states officers were called to Loris Hospital after the shooting, which happened near the intersection of Dennis Road and Valley Forge Road.
A witness said the alleged shooter and his accomplice were sitting in a 2019 Jeep Cherokee on Bay Gulley Road, which is off of Valley Forge Road.
An argument took place between the suspects and another person. Then, Allen allegedly gave Hardee a gun and he fired four shots at the victim and the witnesses, the report stated.
The victim was hit by a bullet, while another hit a Jetta that two witnesses were riding in, police said.
According to the report, the victim was taken from Loris Hospital to Grand Strand Medical Center for further treatment.
Police found Hardee and Allen and the two agreed to meet and were then taken to the HCPD’s central precinct, the report stated.
