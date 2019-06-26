Man arrested on drug charges after search of Conway area home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is facing drug charges following a search warrant Monday at a home in the Conway area.
The Horry County Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Unit seized 1.8 grams of heroin and 4 grams of marijuana from the residence on Legacy Way, according to a news release.
Theodore Alfonzo Kinlaw was charged with two counts of distributing heroin.
Police say Kinlaw was out on bond from a previous heroin trafficking charge from April 2018.
