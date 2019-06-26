Horry County files new motion asking to reconsider hospitality fee injunction

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry County is making another effort to stop Myrtle Beach from collecting hospitality fees.
The county filed a new motion on Tuesday asking the judge to reconsider an injunction that denies the county from collecting hospitality fees from the City of Myrtle Beach while a lawsuit goes through the court system.
Myrtle Beach claims in its lawsuit that Horry County illegally collected millions of dollars in hospitality fees. It all stems from a resolution that was passed in 1996 that allowed the county to collect a 1.5% hospitality tax, but that resolution was set to expire in 2017.
Horry County argues that the termination date was extended to Jan. 2, 2022, but Myrtle Beach said it never consented to the extension.
In the new court filing, the county continues to argue that it didn’t need the city’s consent to adopt or extend the fee.
Meanwhile as a judge considers the new motion, the city is expected to start collecting the hospitality fee on Monday, July 1.
"City council is committed to doing business according to the judge's order,” said Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune.
“July 1 is Monday. That’s fairly quick for our business community but they have until August 20 to file that first months’ worth of receipts for July,” said Myrtle Beach city spokesman Mark Kruea.
The impacts won’t just be felt by the business community.
"It’s a fairly slight change but it will effect virtually everybody who spends money in Myrtle Beach,” Kruea explained.
For accommodations and short-term rentals a 3% tax will go to the city, and there are no changes in how much the consumer pays.
For prepared food and beverages, a 2% hospitality tax will go to the city.
This is a 0.5% reduction in cost to customers, which means you might notice a slight reduction on those purchases.
Places of admissions will give 1% hospitality fee to the city, which is a 1.5% reduction in cost to consumers.
“You’ll know that money will be going to Myrtle Beach rather than other purposes in Horry County,” said Kruea.
As for how Myrtle Beach will spend this money, there has been talk in the past of it going toward Interstate 73.
"The issue for the city council has been is this money is being generated from transactions made inside the city, it should stay in the city to benefit our residence and businesses. That’s city council’s main goal,” said Kruea.
"Anything that is done in the future with this money, or any other money, we will do so with very careful planning and a lot of thought. But for now, we will continue to do business according to the judge’s order and we will take it from there,” said Bethune.
