HGTC creates new customer service program to meet growing industry need

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Customer service skills are essential for a number of careers, and Horry Georgetown Technical College is now offering a new program designed around those skills.
Whether it’s banking, retail, medical or hospitality, organizers of the new customer service program at HGTC said there’s really not an industry in the workforce that doesn’t have a need for customer service representatives.
Theresa Strong, business program chair and professor at HGTC, said the idea surrounding customer service has really evolved over the years. Whether one visits a hotel, a restaurant, an attraction or purchases a new home, it’s the customer service experience that can play a big role in someone’s overall perception of a business. That’s why this new program is designed to teach students how to work with people professionally, effectively and politely.
Students enrolled will gain a background in business, management and marketing, with an emphasis on customer service. With the constant growth in the area, this certificate program was created to meet the growing industry need for qualified customer service representatives.
Strong said with the Grand Strand being a tourist-driven market, the hospitality industry is at the forefront and she believes anyone can enter the field of customer service.
“I truly do think anybody can work in customer service and just like with every other profession that you go into, some people are naturally born with a gift to speak or to work with people. This was built to hopefully help people become more comfortable speaking and dealing with other people and helping them, so they’ll learn a lot of fundamentals and then they’ll get into a little bit more involved courses,” said Strong.
She said customer service can go well beyond the hospitality industry and can apply to employees in all fields.
Officials say the world of travel and tourism has become very competitive and since the Myrtle Beach community continues to grow, Jeffrey Wisniewski, events and membership programs manager for the Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association, said this new program at HGTC is a great resource for those who want to hone in on their customer service skills and advance their careers.
“It’s a great thing for the area. The world of travel and tourism is, is gotten so very competitive. So certainly, teaching students the art of customer service can certainly set businesses and the destination as a whole apart from other places. So we’re very excited that they’ve added this program to their curriculum now,” said Wisiniewski.
He says the art of customer service can set businesses and a destination as a whole apart from other places. Wisniewski hopes this program will encourage HGTC students to stay in the Grand Strand after completing the course and pursue careers in the growing hospitality industry.
When it comes to the competitive hospitality industry, the ability to not only meet but exceed the expectations of customers is something many travelers are now looking for.
“Travel now is about experiences, but a huge part of that experience is the service that the guests receive when they are visiting any place or whether it be a business or restaurant, a hotel, attractions, anything like that. Part of that experience is the guest service experience and that can make a big difference in someone’s overall perception of a business, in an area, is just that great customer service that they receive, wherever they’re at,” said Wisiniewski.
Enrollment is open now for the customer service program at HGTC. The program will be available this fall both online and in-person. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.