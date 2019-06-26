Gov. McMaster celebrates Pee Dee company’s long history in South Carolina

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette made a stop Wednesday in Darlington for a celebration.
The two celebrated Nucor Steel’s 50th anniversary. The company has invested more than $474 million in South Carolina since 2009 to modernize its facilities.
The company also employs more than 2,000 people across the state, including in Darlington and Florence counties.
South Carolina state Sen. Hugh Leatherman and South Carolina state representatives Jay Lucas and Robert Williams also attended the event.
