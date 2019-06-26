First Alert: Heat and humidity head back up through the weekend.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a brief break, summer heat and mugginess will make it feel steamier through the next several days. The heat index heads up into triple digit territory as we get closer to the Fourth of July.
The rest of tonight, really the rest of the week, will feature drier skies due to high pressure that is settling in. Temperatures overnight stay in the middle to low 70s, so no rest for the air conditioner for the foreseeable future.
Thursday we start cranking the heat, as high temperatures reach the middle 90s inland and upper 80s inland. Mostly sunny skies stay put through the day. The humidity won’t oppressive, but will start to become more noticeable through the next few days. The heat index on Thursday will be in the middle to low 90s. Friday is a carbon copy of Thursday with the same warm temperatures and slow uptick in the humidity.
As we head throughout the weekend, the humidity will continue to build with afternoon temperatures in the low-mid 90s along the coast and the upper 90s inland. Add in the humidity and we will be back to feeling like the triple digits by Sunday. While the heat looks to return quickly this weekend, the rain chances look very limited with no major chances in the next seven days.
Looking ahead to the 4th of July, early outlooks are hinting at a warm, humid set up. A small chance of Mother Nature’s own fireworks in the form of an isolated storm, but just be prepared for a hot summer day to celebrate our independence.
