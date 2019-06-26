First Alert: A brief break in the humidity arrives today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A slight drop in the humidity is expected for today before more heat and humidity arrives later this week and into the weekend.
Temperatures today will still be warm. Highs will reach the lower 90s along the coast and the low-mid 90s inland. The moisture in our air is less compared to what we experienced on both Monday and Tuesday, meaning less mugginess for the forecast today.
As we head into the evening hours, the mild conditions will continue overnight. Lows will drop down into the lower 70s inland and the mid 70s along the coast. We should see a comfortable evening before the humidity starts to creep back in for Thursday and Friday. A southerly wind will keep temperatures at the beach in the upper 80s to near 90 while the inland temperatures climb into the lower to mid 90s for the end of the work week.
As we head throughout the weekend, the humidity will continue to build with afternoon temperatures in the low-mid 90s along the coast and the upper 90s inland. Add in the humidity and we will be back to feeling like the triple digits. While the heat looks to return quickly this weekend, the rain chances look very limited with no major chances in the next seven days.
