First Alert: A brief break in the humidity arrives today

As we head into the evening hours, the mild conditions will continue overnight. Lows will drop down into the lower 70s inland and the mid 70s along the coast. We should see a comfortable evening before the humidity starts to creep back in for Thursday and Friday. A southerly wind will keep temperatures at the beach in the upper 80s to near 90 while the inland temperatures climb into the lower to mid 90s for the end of the work week.