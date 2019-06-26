Emergency crews respond to vehicle flipped on its roof in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a serious crash in front of the Target on Seaboard Street.
WMBF news crew on the scene saw a silver SUV flipped on its roof and then a black Mercedes was also involved in the crash.
Myrtle Beach Fire Lt. Jon Evans said everyone is out of the vehicles, but it’s not clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.
Evans said lanes will be shut down on Seaboard Street until the vehicle can be removed.
