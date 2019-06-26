Defense team for suspect in deadly Conway bank robbery receives extension in case

FLORENCE S.C. (WMBF) – The defense team for the man accused in a deadly Conway bank robbery has more time to submit expert witnesses.
Brandon Council is accused of killing two employees during the August 2017 CresCom Bank robbery in Conway.
WMBF News obtained documents that show officials agreed to a request by Council’s defense team to give them until August 8 to submit expert witnesses.
The documents also show the defense has an expert witness identified but they are not yet ready to divulge what he’ll testify about.
The prosecution also submitted its final two expert witnesses. Documents show they are Dr. Michael Welner, who will talk about forensic investigation, and David Berkebile, who will testify on the conditions of federal prisons.
Last week, it was revealed that William Hardy, an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will testify about review the gun used in the bank robbery.
Council’s trial is set for September.
Last month, a judge denied the defendant’s motion to strike the death penalty.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.