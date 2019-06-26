City of Darlington putting thousands of dollars toward re-paving city-owned roads

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - Darlington city leaders approved funding to repave city-owned streets in this year’s budget.
“The streets are pretty much a city-wide problem," Lisa Rock, director of planning and economic development, said. "There’s streets on all four sides of town that need work.”
There are 43 city-owned roads in Darlington. Rock said by city council slightly increasing property taxes, it’ll be able to raise $57,000 to go toward the repaving efforts.
Their goal is to pave three to four roads every year, prioritizing those with the worst conditions.
On the list of city-owned roads is Roanoke Drive where Marilyn Dixon lives.
"The city actually put some asphalt in a time or two, but sometimes the rain gets really bad and it'll flush the asphalt right back out," Dixon said.
She said it got to the point where they decided to take matters into their own hands.
"We were frustrated with the holes and that's why when we had construction done at our home, we decided to fix some of it ourselves," Dixon said.
Rock said paving the roads is easier said than done. If something like a damaged water line were to happen, then the cost would be more expensive.
"Obviously, we’re going to hope that won’t happen and do as much as we can. That way the quality of life can be better for all of the citizens,” she said.
