$400,000 upgrades coming to Broadway Grand Prix Pro Track

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – There’s some big news for go-kart fanatics in Myrtle Beach.
The Broadway Grand Prix Pro Track announced that $400,000 in upgrades will be coming to the track.
The improvements will add three different types of go-karts, including the UltraTrax Karts which is a high-performance kart that is designed to run on concrete tracks, banked tracks, ovals and road courses.
The other new karts include the Double Seater and Jr. Go Karts.
Mark Lazarus, the CEO of Lazarus Entertainment Group which manages the Broadway Grand Prix, said he’s also looking ahead to future projects for the track.
“We’ve got about $400,000 so far invested in the track. We’re looking at the future for either 2020 or 2021. We’re actually going to re-do the track and bring in a racing go-kart element in with a much faster European-style racing kart that will do 30 to 40 miles per hour for the future,” Lazarus said.
The three different karts, with three different height requirements, gives all of the track’s guests more to do while visiting.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.