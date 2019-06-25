School district proposing to close five schools, parents and students speak out against the plan

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - Parents and students in Robeson County are upset after learning several schools may shutdown.
Officials with the Public Schools of Robeson County have proposed a consolidation plan that would close five schools in the district and merge them with other schools in an effort to save the district money.
The district’s superintendent, Dr. Shanita Wooten, said the five schools involved are overstaffed and under capacity.
If approved, the plan would close South Robeson High School, which has less than 450 students, along with four small elementary schools: Hargrave Elementary, R.B. Dean Elementary, Rowland Middle School and Green Grove Elementary.
Wooten said the school district began the school year with a $2 million deficit in the budget, but said that’s not the only reason for the consolidation plan. She said the long-term goal is to save enough funds to build new schools in the district.
Brenda Fairley-Ferebee, a school board member who represents the Rowland area, said board members agreed to close the high school only if the superintendent had a plan in place outlining transportation, alternate schools and other concerns. If not, South Robeson would be pulled from being consolidated.
“I understand students, former students and their concern because I felt the same way about Maxton High School. However, my job is to do what’s in the best interest for the students that’s in the school district or to come into the school district,” Fairley-Ferebee said.
Meanwhile, some parents and students are against the plan.
“If we go to the other schools, I feel like there's going to be drama," upcoming senior Nadia McNair said.
More than 200 people showed up to a community meeting Monday night voicing the same concerns.
"It’s going to be tough. I’m going to hate seeing the staff leave because in a small school you grow the relationships with staff, you grow relationships with people because you see them all the time,” Cale Lowery said.
South Robeson High School students would be moved to Lumberton, Fairmont or Purnell Sweat high schools, which raises some safety concerns with students and parents after seeing alleged threats from students of the so-called rivalry schools.
"We're not wanted there. They've made that clear multiple times across social media platforms," Lowery said.
"I just can’t see myself moving to a place they don’t know anything about. I want my kids to have a safe environment as well.” Twyla Graham, a parent, said.
Wooten said the district will hold public hearings on the proposed plan. A time and date yet hasn’t been set yet.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.