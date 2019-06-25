Repairs to Riverwalk in Conway complete after Florence

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Construction is now complete on the Riverwalk in Conway after it was damaged by flooding from Hurricane Florence.
There’s a sense of serenity on the wooden path that winds through historic downtown Conway.
“It’s beautiful walking here; we love it,” said Pam Plank, who walked the Riverwalk.
Nine months ago, however, the Riverwalk was submerged in floodwater as the Waccamaw River rose to historic flood levels. The receding water left behind nails and loose boards.
“We had had plans to redo the decking on our Riverwalk throughout the whole Riverwalk. We had money in the budget then. After Hurricane Florence, it proved we had to do it,” said Taylor Newell, spokesperson for the city of Conway.
The city of Conway was forced to rebuild in the aftermath of the storm’s destruction. The boardwalk along the Riverfront was pieced back together, board by board.
“We’ve had our building department guys out here every day nailing each one of these by hand," said Newell.
Nine months later, the path that stretches along the Riverfront is now complete. It’s a big step in the city’s slow and steady road to recovery.
“It’s huge. This is an iconic area for us. It’s right off of downtown, it’s where a lot of our tourists want to come down and walk down the Riverwalk, take a look at the Waccamaw River. So it’s an area we knew we needed to open up and get back to looking as beautiful as possible as quickly as possible," said Newell.
Work is still being done to get Riverfront Park up and running again. Crews are now working on landscaping while the playground is set to be demolished and rebuilt.
As the city continues its repairs, some are simply happy to see the progress.
“The renovations, the boardwalk, the nice new wood. I really like it. It’s beautiful," said Plank.
