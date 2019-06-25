Police: Woman hospitalized after being assaulted, robbed on South Kings Highway

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman was taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after police say she was assaulted and robbed on South Kings Highway.
The 32-year-old victim told police she was in the 1400 block of South Kings Highway when she was approached by a man on a bicycle at around 2:45 a.m., according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
The victim said the man struck her in the face and kicked her twice after she fell to the ground, the report confirms.
According to the report, the suspect stole the victim’s purse which had $153 inside. Police say the suspect was last seen headed west on 13th Avenue South.
The victim - who was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for treatment - said the suspect “sounded foreign” and was wearing a blue and white soccer jersey, according to police.
No arrests have been made in the case and the investigation is ongoing.
