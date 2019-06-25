Police looking for man suspected of stealing items from Georgetown Dollar General

Jihad Nicklson is wanted for second degree burglary
By Live 5 Web Staff | June 25, 2019 at 9:38 AM EDT - Updated June 25 at 10:04 AM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown police are looking for a man who they say stole earphones and watches from a Dollar General.

Police say that on June 18, Jihad Sharif Nicklson, 49, threw a rock through the front door of the Dollar General in the 500 block of Church Street around 1:30 a.m.

He then left the store on foot after stealing $80 worth of items, according to police. Nicklson is wanted for second degree burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Allen Morris at 843-545-4335 or the tip line at 843-545-4400.

