One in custody, another wanted after high-speed chase ends in crash

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – One person is in custody and another is wanted following a high-speed chase Tuesday that ended in Robeson County.
According to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Bladen County deputies were attempting to stop a vehicle that was involved in a break-in.
The suspects fled after crashing into several cars - including a deputy’s cruiser - near Tarheel Road and N.C. 41, the release states.
Deputies apprehended one suspect, while a second suspect ran into the woods near Littlefield School.
A Bladen County Sheriff’s Office helicopter was used to search for the suspect, the release states. As of 12:05 p.m., the search has been called off.
Warrants are being sought for the suspect, who deputies say is a Robeson County resident.
The suspect will be identified once warrants are served, according to the release.
