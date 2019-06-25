North Myrtle Beach ice cream shop named best in S.C.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Grand Strand ice cream staple has been named the best in South Carolina.
The editors of Food & Wine Magazine picked the best ice cream shop in every state. In S.C., Melt in North Myrtle Beach came out on top.
Melt was recognized for its variety of “thrilling flavors” such as honey-roasted peanut butter, bananas foster, double-stuffed Oreo, and white peach.
Food & Wine’s editors also noted Melt provides a number of vegan options.
During WMBF’s 2019 edition of “Best of the Grand Strand,” Melt came in third place for the area’s best ice cream.
Melt is located at 204 Main St., in North Myrtle Beach.
