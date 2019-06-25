New Myrtle Beach hospitality fees to go into effect July 1

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach has revised its taxes and fees for merchants and retailers after a judge ruled in favor of city over the hospitality tax dispute.
On Friday Judge William Seals Jr. denied Horry County’s motion for a preliminary injunction to keep the city from collecting or enforcing any new fees and granted the city’s motion to not pay a 1.5% hospitality fee to the county as a lawsuit moves through the court system.
The city filed a lawsuit against Horry County, saying it the county illegally collected hospitality tax money without its consent.
The revised taxes and fees will go into effect on July 1.
“We recognize that this is relatively short notice for retailers and merchants to adjust cash registers and point of sale devices. Again, retailers and merchants have until August 20 to make payments for July sales activity,” Myrtle Beach spokesman Mark Kruea said in a statement.
For accommodations and short-term rentals, 3% tax will go to the city and there are no changes in how much the consumer pays.
In the prepared food and beverage industry, 2% hospitality tax will go to the city. This is a 0.5% reduction in cost to customers.
Places of admissions will give 1% hospitality fee to the city, which is a 1.5% reduction in cost to consumers.
Businesses have until August 20 to submit their payments to the city for their July sales.
