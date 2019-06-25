Myrtlewood Golf’s Palmetto Course closes for renovation work

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtlewood Golf Club’s Palmetto Course is set to be renovated this summer.
According to a press release, the Palmetto Course closed on June 24 and will reopen for play on Sept. 1.
Founders Group International, which owns 22 Myrtle Beach area golf courses, hired Schlegel Golf Design to overhaul the Palmetto Course’s greens, restore them to their original size and shape, and install new Sunday Ultradwarf Bermuda grass, the release stated. In addition, every bunker on the course will be renovated.
Schlegel Golf Design is also using the course’s original drawings as a guide to expand the greens by 28 percent, the release stated.
The Palmetto Course is the most recent FGI course to see improvements.
Over the last two years, six of the group’s 22 courses have undergone significant capital improvement projects, the release stated.
In 2018, Tradition Club and Myrtlewood’s PineHills Course underwent renovation projects that included new greens, and FGI installed the Better Billy Bunker system at TPC Myrtle Beach.
In addition to the work at the Palmetto Course, the company also remodeled the clubhouses at Aberdeen Country Club and River Hills Golf Club in 2019.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.