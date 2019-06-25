Myrtle Beach woman charged after crack, cocaine, meth seized at inn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach woman remains behind bars following her arrest last week on drug charges.
According to information from the Horry County Police Department, Jean Louise Snyder, 51, was booked June 20 on charges of distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of crack cocaine, distribution of cocaine, and possession of schedule IV drugs.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Snyder’s bond is $13,500.
Snyder’s arrest was the result of a search warrant being executed at the Sea Gypsy Inn in Myrtle Beach by members of the HCPD’s narcotics and vice and street crimes units.
According to the HCPD, the following items were seized:
- Crack cocaine – 2.8 grams
- Cocaine – 1.5 grams
- Methamphetamine – 4 grams
- 9MM handgun
- $3,150 in cash
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.