Myrtle Beach police hold active shooter training for the community

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department held an active shooter training session for the community Tuesday afternoon at The Market Common.
Myrtle Beach police Sgt. Philip Cain taught the training session, where he said the three main takeaways are to avoid, deny and defend:
- Avoid the situation by running to the nearest exit
- Deny the shooter entry into the room you’re in
- Defend your life if it gets to that point
Cain also said active shooters don’t fall under a particular profile in terms of job, race, appearance or really anything.
He said one of the main things they have in common is a desire for notoriety.
“The more people they kill or injure, guess what? They become more famous,” Cain said.
Cain also said anyone who finds themselves in a situation where they’re calling 911 for an active shooter scenario, it’s important to let police know the types of weapons the shooter has. He said it could be the difference between life and death for many.
People who attended the session found the information valuable.
“I thought this was a really good opportunity for me to take to learn these important lifesaving skills.” Rhianna Zaniewski said.
Zaniewski is a high school student from Florida. She’s visiting her grandmother in Myrtle Beach for the summer. She goes to school about 100 miles away from Parkland, Florida, where a shooter took the lives of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February of 2018.
“At my school in Florida, they don’t give active shooter trainings like this,” she said. “They don’t explain to us what we need to do, and I felt like it was important for my safety that I do learn this kind of stuff.”
Those who attended said they hope they never have to use the information they learned, but they’re glad they know it just in case.
“You never know when it’s going to hit or when it’s going to come after you,” Teresa Tilseth said.
Myrtle Beach police put active shooter training sessions on frequently. You can reach out to the Myrtle Beach Police Department for information on how to attend one.
